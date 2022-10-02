DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian.

According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women.

Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday.

Sadly, tragedy struck as the roof of their room collapsed from Hurricane Ian’s winds.

Chanel Matson of Dayton was one of the women on the trip with Harris-Miles and says on Facebook that a nail pierced Harris-Miles’s main artery.

“She just turned 40. Sept. 23, she just turned 40. She died nine days after her birthday,” Matson said.

A balloon launch is scheduled to take place on Sunday Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at 2408 Fairport Avenue in Dayton.