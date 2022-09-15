DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In the weeks post-Roe, a 25-year-old Dayton woman was denied access to chemotherapy treatment after discovering she was eight weeks pregnant, according to court documents.

The woman, who remains unidentified, had a medical provider was unwilling to provide documentation to support an exception to the Ohio heartbeat bill.

Her only choice other than foregoing chemotherapy was to travel out of state for medical care.

The woman’s story was shared after Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions on Sept. 14, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

The statements presented by the party in court recounted the stories of several patients seeking abortion services who were turned away as a result of the heartbeat bill, often under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable, including the Dayton woman.

Another controversial case was referenced in the ruling: The 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion, a case that rapidly sparked conversations about abortion access across the country.