Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s stepping off virtually

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of people are getting ready to take part in Dayton’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s with some changes.

“I’ll start by saying one thing that hasn’t changed and that is our mission– to find a cure and to support those battling this disease every day,” says Karen Carter, the Vice President of Development for the Alzheimer’s Association, and leading a team of people to engage the community.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is making strides.

The walk is typically held downtown with 3,000 people in purple converging at the Dragon’s stadium; but Saturday, the walk will step off virtually.

“We are walking in our communities. We are walking in neighborhoods all over the Miami Valley,” says Carter.

This year’s walk will be socially distant with not one specific destination, but it gives the organization an added reach they might not have in a normal year.

“You have to look at every situation with a silver lining. And for us, we are hoping that more people will put on their purple shirts, get together with their families and go and walk their neighborhoods,” states Carter.

New this year, people can also take part in a drive-by promise garden at Schumsky’s at 811 E. 4th Street in Dayton. Hundreds of pinwheel flowers will be placed there reminding people of the reasons why they walk.

“It is a day of comfort and a day of coming together with a common purpose,” says Carter.

The walk is the main source of fundraising; they are 70,000 away from reaching their $285,000 goal for the year.

“Things are really tough for a lot of organizations and we have been blessed to have a lot of our supporters come back and help us out when they know we need it most,” says Carter.

To register for the walk, click here.