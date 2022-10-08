Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be happening Saturday morning.

According to a release, the activities will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Day Air Ballpark, located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton.

Saturday’s event will start with pre-walk activities beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the Promise Garden Ceremony beginning at 9:45 a.m. The 2-mile Walk to End Alzheimer’s will then begin at 10 a.m.

The Dayton walk at Day Air Ballpark will be one of more than 600 events across the country .

The Alzheimer’s Association holds the annual event to raise money to provide funds for Alzheimer’s and dementia research, plus provide support services free care to local families. The fundraising goal this year is $510,000.

Multi-colored flowers will be a part of The Promise Garden Ceremony, where each color will represent the walker’s connection to Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million Americans.

If you would like to learn more about the event, click here.