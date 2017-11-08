Dayton voters approve ‘Brunch bill’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This is more of an informal gathering here inside The Dublin Pub with the TV’s tuned in to the results on election night.

The ‘Brunch Bill’, Issue 11, passed Tuesday, November 7.

It only appeared on the ballot in Precinct 1-B in Dayton which includes the Oregon district and part of downtown.

Six days a week restaurants can start selling liquor at 5:30 a.m. but on Sundays the current Ohio law allows restaurants to start selling at 11:00 a.m.

However they can move that start time up to 10:00 a.m. Sundays if passed in a local referendum and it would also apply to events like festivals.

Restaurant owners who have pushed for the referendum say the bill would not only boost sales but may also encourage restaurants in the neighborhood to have longer hours.

“This isn’t all about alcohol sales. What it’s doing is it’s creating the incentive for businesses to be able to open up an hour earlier, give them that incentive to do so. If they want, they can sell a mimosa or a bloody mary. People can come in here, and they don’t have to drink alcohol. They can still enjoy the benefits of a brunch,” Dublin Pub Co-Owner Steve Tieber said.

There’s no word yet on when exactly your brunch experience here may change.

The owner I spoke with here tells me he expects it could take at least a month for the change to be complete.