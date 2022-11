Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Nov. 12, the Dayton VA Medical Center will be hosting an inaugural Veteran’s Day Parade on its campus.

The parade starts at 10 a.m., but event organizers say there will be many more activities for families to enjoy.

Activities include an B-25 aircraft flyover, bands, service organizations, food trucks and more.

Officials say there is no better time in history to honor our veterans.