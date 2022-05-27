DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center is hosting several ceremonies and volunteer opportunities to honor fallen veterans during the Memorial Day weekend.

The center said the events are happening at the Dayton National Cemetery on the VA campus from Saturday, May 28, to Tuesday, May 31.

The events are as follows:

Saturday, May 28 : Small American flags will be placed on gravesites in the cemetery by scouts and volunteers after a ceremony that starts at 9:30 a.m.

: Small American flags will be placed on gravesites in the cemetery by scouts and volunteers after a ceremony that starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30: A Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Monument Hill on Monument Avenue at the cemetery. The cemetery will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and shuttles will transport people from the parking area to the ceremony location.

A Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Monument Hill on Monument Avenue at the cemetery. The cemetery will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and shuttles will transport people from the parking area to the ceremony location. Tuesday, May 31: Volunteers are needed to pick up large 276 flags/poles and properly fold the flags starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, on the Dayton VA, click here.