DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Runners and walkers braved the rain in Dayton for the 2022 Dayton Turkey Trot half marathon and 5K.

According to the race’s website, the event took place at Welcome Stadium in Dayton at 8:30 a.m.

Participants that went to the finish line received Bill’s Donuts. A new 2022 medal for everyone that finished the race was distributed to the finishers, the website says.