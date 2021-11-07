DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Train Show returns to the new Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend.

On Sunday, November 7, families can come to see Lego trains and layouts, operating layouts at a variety of scales, and historical societies and displays. The release said there will be hundreds of dealer tables, educational tables, and even a train that can be ridden, provided the weather stays clear.

There will be food vendors on site, the release said.

This event marks the 45th anniversary of the Dayton Train Show. The show will be open at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 645 Infirmary Road from 11 am until 5 pm, the release said.

Tickets are $8 for adults with free admission for children under 12.