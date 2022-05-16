DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Approximately 100 high school students at Dayton Public Schools will be kicking off the 2022-2023 school year with their own personal career advisor.

The Transform Career Mentoring Program from Transform Consulting in Cincinnati has partnered with the Office of Cultural Engagement & Inclusion at Dayton Public.

They will match each participating 10th or 11th grader with a volunteer Career Mentor from local Dayton businesses and organizations.

Career mentors will stay partnered with their assigned student mentees throughout the students’ high school career, providing the students with expert advice and counsel on career choices, schooling options, employers to consider and overcoming the barriers that may arise.



Student mentees, career mentors, as well as the DPS Cultural Engagement and Inclusion Life Coaches are expected to connect every week. The program will track their connecting in special software provided by Transform Consulting.