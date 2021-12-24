DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many shoppers in the Miami Valley spent Christmas Eve cramming in last-minute shopping in search of the perfect gift.

According to the National Retail Federation, about six percent of people surveyed said they were planning to shop the day before Christmas, while about 148 million Americans finished their shopping last weekend.

“I’m actually shopping for my girlfriend, and some family members like my mother and my sisters,” said John Swindle, a shopper at The Greene in Beavercreek.

Some shoppers chose to shop local in the Oregon District to avoid large crowds, while others packed bigger chain stores.

“I got some Bath & Body Works, some smell goods, you can never go wrong with Bath & Body Works for a woman,” Swindle said.

While shopping early is better, he said checking items off the list early isn’t always ideal.

“I’m really last minute, and I’m ready for Christmas to be over with. I love Christmas, but I’m not sure my pockets are ready,” he said.

In the Oregon District, employees at smaller shops said Fifth Street was busy with folks in a crunch.

“I’ve seen a lot of foot traffic outside. It was kind of busier in the morning when we first opened, but it’s slowed down throughout the day,” said Haley Shields, an employee at Beck + Call.

At Beck +Call you can pick up unique gifts, cards, clothing, and accessories. Due to the pandemic, the store will close for good on December 31.