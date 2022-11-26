DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a bite to eat on Saturday, an event that’s all about soup may be what you’re looking for.
According to a release, the Dayton Soup Fest will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday. Visitors will have free entry to the event, where several food vendors will be set up.
Just a few of the vendors at the event will include the Claybourne Grille, Cupzilla-Korean BBQ and KungFU BBQ.
Brian Johnson, Yellow Cab Marketing and Development Director says, “November is an off season for our food truck partners making this a great opportunity for them to serve some delicious soup and help sustain themselves over the colder months!”
