The soup bowl you select is based on the temperature and texture of the soup you plan to serve.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a bite to eat on Saturday, an event that’s all about soup may be what you’re looking for.

According to a release, the Dayton Soup Fest will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday. Visitors will have free entry to the event, where several food vendors will be set up.

Just a few of the vendors at the event will include the Claybourne Grille, Cupzilla-Korean BBQ and KungFU BBQ.

Brian Johnson, Yellow Cab Marketing and Development Director says, “November is an off season for our food truck partners making this a great opportunity for them to serve some delicious soup and help sustain themselves over the colder months!”

Click here to learn more information about the Dayton Soup Fest.