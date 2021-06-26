Dayton Sewing Collaborative celebrates 5 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local nonprofit celebrated its 5th birthday Saturday.

A celebration for the Dayton Sewing Collaborative was held at Goodwill Easter Seals.

Since its inception in 2016, the Dayton Sewing Collaborative has been involved in a number of community projects, including the Mask Up Dayton project, making and donating more than 20,000 masks. The organization has also helped with costuming the Rikes elves for the Schuster Center, making blankets for St. Vincent de Paul, making and donating uniforms for local schools, and donating pajamas and quilts for children in foster care.

“We’ve been fortunate to have built a shop with a lot of different machines and a lot of equipment that small businesses don’t have access to. So we provide them access, provide guidance and mentoring to help them on their journey,” states Brenda Rex, the Director of the Dayton Sewing Collaborative.

The organization also offers a free training program that’s helped more than 150 people so far get sewing jobs with local manufacturers.