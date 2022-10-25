Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides to the polls to ensure voting accessibility for the upcoming national election on November 8, according to a release.

These free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services. Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app, RTA’s mobile application, to find the bus stop closest to their polling place, the release states.

The app is free to download and available to both Android and Apple users. More information about the app can be found here.

Those who need to find out their polling location can use the Montgomery County Board of Election’s website.