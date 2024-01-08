DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton residents were able to help bring about the first phase of the Seed of Life Memorial on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The community came together at the Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton to place the first tiles of the ground mosaic, a piece itself designed to represent the cycles of life.

The mosaic will serve as a memorial to honor the nine victims, first responders, families and everyone impacted by the Aug. 4 Oregon District shooting.

Jes McMillan, Executive Director of the Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton, spoke to 2News about the mosaic providing a space that promotes healing, peace and remembrance.

“Being in a position to offer that process to where people can come out maybe in a better way or find that healing, it’s an honor to be able to facilitate that part of this piece.”

Terry Welker, the team leader of the project, also spoke about the importance of the community coming together to help bring the mosaic to life.

“When this is finally in place later this summer, everybody can say we participated, we had a part of it, and their own hands were involved in the making of this, showing real evidence of human concern about the future of that place.”