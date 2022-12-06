Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Rescue puppies from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be competing in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX.

The rescue puppies from Dayton who will be competing are Juniper and Nugget.

Pictured left to right: Juniper and Nugget

Puppy Bowl is a feel-good sports competition featuring adoptable puppies making up Team Fluff and Team Ruff playing for the Lombarky Trophy and forever homes, according to a release.

The annual special highlights the incredible work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever homes.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies, along with 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states, according to the release.

The call-to-adoption TV event returns for its 19th year on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at 2 p.m.

It can be watched on Animal Planet and through streaming on discovery+.