Dayton Reggae Festival kicks off at Levitt Pavilion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton’s Recreation Department welcomed guests to its annual celebration of reggae music at the Levitt Pavilion on Sunday.

The free event featured live entertainment, multiple food and merchandise vendors, and cold beverages from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. It was emceed by Dave Matthews, and SKNO served as the event’s DJ.

Sponsors included City of Dayton’s Department of Recreation, Levitt Pavilion, Radisson of Dayton, Downtown Dayton Partnership, and Taje Music Entertainment.

