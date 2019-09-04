Dayton Red Cross volunteers head to North Carolina

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 1,600 trained Red Cross volunteers have mobilized to the East Coast in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, including 32 from the Dayton-Cincinnati region.

From this area, they drove three emergency response vehicles, one of them from the Dayton chapter, that will be used for mobile feeding or to distribute emergency supplies.

The pair from Dayton that drove the ERV down, Mark Howell and Alan Schussheim, left Monday morning for the staging area in Mobile, Alabama.

On Wednesday morning, they told 2NEWS that since the storm had shifted more north, they stopped in Montgomery, Alabama instead before being sent to North Carolina.

“We’re actually going to three different locations in North Carolina,” said Howell. “My team and several others are going to Greenville, we have several that are going to Wilmington and then a group that are going to the Durham area.”

They were instructed to head to Greenville Tuesday night after they made it to the staging area in Montgomery, after all of the ERVs were inspected.

“There were 83 ERVs from around the country,” said Schussheim. “There were ERVs from Utah, Wyoming, from Texas. The sixty or so ERVs that we left behind in Montgomery are now going to deploy behind the storm,”

The Dayton pair were part of the 17 crews that were proactively sent to North Carolina with plenty of emergency supplies and food to distribute.

“Just like we were waiting to see where the storm went in Florida and what happened, now they’re seeing the storm is going up the coast and it’s going to hit the coastlines of the Carolinas, so now they’re moving some of their assets up to the North Carolina area waiting in preparation for the storm to hit,” said Schussheim.

They said across the southeast, almost 200 shelters have already opened with over 11,000 people in those shelters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.