Dayton reaches 90 degrees, first time this year

The summer count of 90 degree days starts today. Dayton recorded a temperature of 90 degrees at 3:33 pm this afternoon.

The avg first 90 degree day for the city is June 12. The earliest 90 degree reading was April 30, 1899.

Last year Dayton reached 90 on June 28. The latest we’ve ever reached 90 degrees was Aug. 21, 2008.

On average we see 14 days with a temperature of 90 or higher between June 12 and Sept. 4.

This year the Climate Prediction Center Outlook keeps a low chance for above-normal temperatures through the Summer.

Last year there were 26 days at or above 90 degrees. The latest came on Oct 2. This was the first time we saw a 90 degree day since Oct. 5, 1900. The latest 90 degree day on record Oct. 15, 1897.