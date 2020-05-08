Dayton Public Schools start “Adopt a Senior” campaign

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools want to make this a memorable year for its seniors.

The school is seeking monetary donations for its Adopt A Senior campaign. The district is hoping to raise money to buy DPS seniors something special that they will receive with their diploma.

DPS says the gifts are a way for the school to celebrate with the Class of 2020, which has not had a normal senior year due to COVID-19.

The school is accepting checks and money orders payable to Dayton Public Schools. A memo must be included with checks and money orders specifying the donation is for the Adopt a Senior campaign.

You can mail your donation to the attention of the Treasurer at 115 S. Ludlow St., Dayton, Ohio.

The donations will be divided between the six high schools within the district.