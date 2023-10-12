Video is an April update on renovations to Welcome Stadium.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People wanting to get into Dayton Public Schools sports events will notice big changes starting Thursday, Oct. 12, in the name of safety.

Students both from inside and outside DPS will have to show their student IDs to enter the event, and if you look younger than 21, you’ll have to show an ID to get in.

More changes:

DPS students will be able to get into events for free with their ID and QR code. (They must be “in good standing academically and behaviorally,” according to the district.)

DPS students without their QR code must pay $5 admission. They are still required to have their ID.

Those from outside DPS attending a non-conference game will have to sit on the visitors’ side of the field/court.

Middle schoolers must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older.