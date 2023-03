DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools will be hosting a workshop on Saturday aimed at supporting parents and caregivers.

According to DPS, the “Parenting Past the Pandemic” workshop will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stivers School for the Arts.

The workshop is meant to offer skills and resources for parents and caregivers that will help students, said DPS.

The event is free, but participants must reserve a spot online.