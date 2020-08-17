Dayton protestors look to refocus attention on Black Lives Matter movement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday demonstrators gathered outside the Dayton courthouse, calling for an end to police brutality and justice for the death of Breonna Taylor.

The organizer of the event says they want to bring attention back to the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Keionna Williams says, “I hope that everybody understands the motivation behind the Black Lives Matter movement. Not just the support of the movement, but the motivation behind it. Everyone here understands we are demanding justice for this woman.”

The crowd listened to speakers before marching downtown.