Dayton Power and Light crews deploy to Hurricane Dorian’s path

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Help continues to roll out of the Miami Valley to those in Hurricane Dorian’s path, including Dayton Power and Light crews.

Wednesday morning, Mary Ann Kabel, DP&L’s corporate communications director, said 16 linemen along with four supervisors an operations manager left to help in whatever way is needed.

The operations manager, Steve Hesler, gave the crews a quick update in the lot they met in in Jeffersonville before they hit the road.

“All the guys on this trip have at least seven years plus experience, so they’re all what we consider journeymen,” said Hesler. “Those are fully qualified linemen.”

Hesler said with a storm this size, they offered their help and have been on standby since last Thursday until they got the call Tuesday evening.

“Wednesday night we’ll stay in Stanton, Virginia, then tomorrow we’ll go to the Richmond Speedway, get our safety briefing and then deploy to Roanoke Rapids after that,” said Hesler.

They know from previous hurricanes they will likely be putting up a lot of new wire due to the winds, but say that could vary depending on the size and strength of the hurricane when it hits their designated area.

“This storm as we’ve seen is rather fickle,” said Hesler. “It’s gone in a couple of different directions so we’ve got to be prepared.”

Hesler said it is not known yet how long they’ll be gone, as it could be anywhere from a couple of days to a couple of weeks.