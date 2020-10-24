Dayton Police taking part in Drug Take Back Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is joining other agencies to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs.

Saturday, October 24 is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The initiative is to help prevent drug abuse and gives people the chance to get rid of expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions.

The drug drop-off is free and anonymous.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can drop off prescriptions at one of five drop-off locations.

They include:

City of Dayton Safety Building – 335 W. Third St.

Central Patrol Operations Division – 248 Salem Ave.

East Patrol Operations Division North – 417 East Helena St.

East Patrol Operations Division South – 2721 Wayne Ave.

West Patrol Operations Division – 951 Washington St.

Only pills and patches will be accepted. Liquids, needles, or sharps cannot be accepted.

If you cannot make it to one of the sites on October 24, the five police sites have drug drop-off boxes where you can take your prescriptions Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In October 2019, Americans turned in more than 882,900 pounds (461.5 tons) of prescription drugs on Drug Take Back Day. For more information or to find additional drop-off sites, go to takebackday.dea.gov.