Dayton Police shoot suspect after altercation

Dayton Police say they shot a 37-year-old man after he pushed a handgun into one of the officer’s chest. (WDTN/Adam Rife)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police shot a man after responding to a domestic violence call late Sunday night.

It happened at about 11:42 p.m. in the 1700 block of Rangeley Avenue.

Police said once they arrived on scene, there was a woman yelling for help. The doors to the home were locked so they forced entry and confronted the suspect, who has only been identified as a 37-year-old man.

According to officers on scene, the suspect pushed a handgun into the chest of one of the officers. They then said he was taken to the floor, where he aimed the weapon at officers.

We are told all three officers on scene shot the suspect, hitting him more than once.

He has been taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Police have not identiifed the man at this time, but said he does have a violent history. They also said he has a domestic violence warrant in Toledo.

None of the officers were injured and police said the victim is ok.

Dayton’s homicide department is conducting an investigation and the professional standards bureau will be conducting an independent administrative investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.