DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is looking for talented and service-minded people to make up their 113th Police Recruit Class. The application period for potential police recruits is open now until Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Available positions include detective, bike patrol, S.W.A.T. member, and community engagement officer. There are additional opportunities to advance into leadership roles.

Applicants must be 21 by the time of graduation from the academy but not older than 69 to be eligible for the program.