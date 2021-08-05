Coroner identifies 11-year-old fatally shot in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the 11-year-old boy shot and killed Wednesday night in Dayton.

Shamyrion Alexander is believed to have been accidentally shot by a relative around the same age at his home on Randolph Street.

Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department confirmed that the call came in around 9 p.m. reporting Alexander had been shot. The initial investigation has found that a relative, believed to be 11-years-old, got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot Alexander.

Hall said that Alexander died at the scene and that the gun was confiscated. He was unable to confirm whether it belonged to the family or if it was found somewhere else.

At this time, the police have not made any arrests — however — Hall said charges can be filed against the owner for not keeping it out of the hands of children.

Children Services was contacted this morning but the steps taken after that were not provided.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.