DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities have released the name of the Dayton police officer who is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Sergeant Joseph Setty is on paid administrative lead following allegations of misconduct.

The Dayton Police Department confirmed that Setty is the officer being investigated by the Ohio BCI.

The nature of these allegations is unknown, and no charges have been made at this time.

The Dayton Police Department’s professional standards bureau will conduct its own investigation.