(The above is from the original Sept. 21, 2021, shooting of DPD Officer Thadeu Holloway)

The man who shot a Dayton Police Department officer in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

Antwayne Lowe had pleaded guilty in April in the shooting of Officer Thadeu Holloway on Sept. 21, 2021. He was sentenced Tuesday to 31 to 36 1/2 years, the maximum sentence.

Holloway had been investigating the possible use of fake money at a Dollar General when he approached Lowe in the parking lot to ask him about it. As Holloway approached, Lowe punched the officer in the face. The officer was able to tase Lowe, but the suspect was able to pull a gun while on the ground and fire multiple times at Holloway.

Though not fatal, the wounds were severe enough to force Holloway to medically retire from DPD.