Dayton police offer free gun locks to residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police said Thursday they have a limited number of free gun locks available for anyone who owns a gun.

Police said Thursday according to HealthyChildren.org, there were at least 369 unintended shootings by children in the U.S. in 2020, causing 142 deaths. They asked people to educate their children on gun safety and let them know that if they happen to find a gun, not to touch it, and to immediately tell an adult.

Police also said, “If you have a gun in your home, please make sure it is stored securely and safely.”

The gun locks are free and available at Patrol Operations Divisions thanks to ProjectChildSafe.org. They can be picked up at these locations:

East Patrol North – 417 E. Helena St. 937-333-1290

East Patrol – South – 2721 Wayne Ave. 937-333-7440

West Patrol – 951 Washington St. 937-333-8950

Police remind gun owners that gun locks render the firearm inoperable but should not be used as a substitute for a secure location to store your gun. A gunlock is instead an additional safety measure.