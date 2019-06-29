Dayton Police investigating after car is stolen from dealership

Police are investigating after a car is stolen from a dealership.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after a report of a car being stolen from a dealership early Saturday morning.

Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 1:20 am for the report of a car being stolen from the White Allen Honda on North Main Street.

They say 2 suspects broke-in through the dealership’s front glass door armed with a gun, stealing a gray mini van.

Only a cleaning crew was at the business at the time the robbery took place.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not released any suspect information.