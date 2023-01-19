DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is hoping to introduce a new technology that will allow officials to have access to cameras all over the community in real time.

However, the software must first be approved by the City of Dayton.

The hope for the software ‘Fusus’ is for both private business and public cameras to be used to quickly respond to incidents.

With the help of community members and artificial technology, Fusus can allow for participating groups to submit panic alerts and send in crime submissions.

“They’re already being filmed. We can already get the video if we need it, the difference now is we can get it right away so we can solve the crimes quicker,” Major James Mullins said.

The software allows participating private businesses like retail stores, office buildings, shopping malls, gas stations or parking facilities to subscribe to different subscription levels of privacy.

But the question for some is ‘what is this technology and how does it work?’ Major Mullins of the Dayton Police Department says it’s just the combination of technology we already use.

“It’s the integration of technology this already out there cameras LPR’s license plate readers any kind of technology that’s out there that’s public and private, so it integrates that when incident happens,” he also said.

Personnel are prohibited from accessing Fusus data for anything other than for law enforcement purposes, and all interactions have to be logged.

This technology will be funded 100% by the Ohio Attorney General, and officers will go through training. Officials say that the software will only be used if incidents occur, and will save police time.

“This makes it a whole lot easier to think about the number of hours that detectives have to go and watch video, just to get it, download it, review it, just to see what’s going on and it takes hours and hours of work, and this could cut down quite a bit,” Mullins said.

The meeting for the approval of this technology is set for Feb. 15.