Dayton Police announce post-funeral procession route for Detective Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday Dayton Police unveiled the procession route that will follow Detective Jorge Del Rio’s Honor Service.

It’s only for law enforcement vehicles.

Here is the map:

Here are the streets, per Dayton Police:

* From University of Dayton Arena, northbound on S. Edwin C Moses to W. Third Street

* Eastbound on W. Third Street to Webster Street

* Northbound on Webster Street to E. Monument Street

* Eastbound on E. Monument Street to N. Keowee Street

* Southbound on N. Keowee Street to E. Fifth Street

* Westbound on E. Fifth Street to Wayne Avenue

* Southbound on Wayne Avenue to Wyoming Street

* Westbound on Wyoming Street to Brown Street

* Southbound on Brown Street/Oakwood Avenue to Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)

* Southbound onto Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)

* Far Hills Avenue (Route 48) to Rahn Road where the procession will conclude

