DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Advocacy groups across the Miami Valley are reacting to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The YWCA, a major advocate for women’s health and safety, criticized the ruling. CEO Shannon Isom said their priority has always been keeping women safe and that includes helping them find access to health care. She said this decision creates more harm for women, especially women of color.

“And we believe that women having less access physician and health care systems being more destabilized will not make for a healthier Ohio,” Isom said.

Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio is also speaking out following the Supreme Court ruling. CEO Kersha Deibel said she is disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision. She said Planned Parenthood will continue to offer abortions as long as they are legal in Ohio. She said they are worried about the safety of women moving forward, but they will continue to fight for women.

“We are making swift and quick plans to make sure that not only does abortion remain legal here in the state of Ohio, but in the event that we can no longer provide access to abortion, that our patients can still be seen and cared for to with the best and highest quality of care, just as we have been providing in the city for hundreds of years,” Deibel said.