DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is seeking information regarding a 2012 cold case.

Michael A. Mills was the victim of a homicide on the night of May 12, 2012 where he was shot near the bus stop in the 100 block of Victor, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Witnesses observed several males with Mills at the bus stop just before the shooting.

If you have any information, the Dayton Police Department asks that you call Crimestoppers at 937-333-COPS (2677).

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)