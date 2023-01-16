DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today, people across the Miami Valley celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the legacy he left behind.

Many honored the day by participating in the Miami Valley’s largest event — the annual march across Third Street Bridge in Dayton.

“They marched with dogs, fire hoses, people hitting them, spitting on them,” Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said. “These conditions are nothing compared to what they went through.”

“Being an immigrant, being a Pakistanian, being a Muslim, people have all these views that people should look a certain way,” Kamran Afzal, Dayton Police Chief, said. “Just like any other faith, we don’t look a certain way, we look like everybody else from all different walks.”

While marchers say great strides have been made towards that dream of equality, they know there will be more steps to be taken down the road.

More information about Miami Valley events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. can be found here.