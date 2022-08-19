DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The dog days of summer are here, and there’s no better way to beat the heat than by spending time inside downtown’s unique and locally owned businesses.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this summer.

Downtown Dollars is a digital gift card that is redeemable at more than 80 participating businesses in downtown Dayton.

Starting August 19, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser, according to a release.

Several restaurants, pubs, retailers, and service providers are included in the program. A full list of participating businesses and more information on the program, as well as instructions to purchase Downtown Dollars can be found here.

“More than 80 of our downtown businesses are already taking part in the Downtown Dollars program, and the list continues to grow,” Sandra Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said.

“This Bonus Buy provides an easy way to show extra support to your favorite downtown business while getting a great deal for yourself.”

Downtown Dollars Bonus Buy funds will be delivered to the purchaser in $25 gift vouchers separate from their original $50 purchase. The $50 Downtown Dollars e-gift card purchased by the customer does not expire, but $25 Bonus Buy cards will expire if not used by October 31. Each customer may earn a maximum of four $25 Bonus Buy cards.

Summer Bonus Buy cards are limited and only available while funds last.

When you purchase Downtown Dollars for yourself, or to give to others as a gift, the e-gift card is delivered via email or text message. Benefits of the Downtown Dollars e-gift cards include:

• Downtown Dollars are accepted at more than 80 participating merchants in Downtown Dayton.

• No monthly inactivity fees.

• Your Downtown Dollars balance is listed directly on the e-card and is updated as you use your card.

• Purchasing e-cards is fast, personalized and instantaneous – great for gifts!

• Monthly reminders are sent via email and/or text message to help customers remember they have the e-gift card available for use.

For more information about the program, contact Laura Woeste at 937-224-1518 ext. 229, or by email at woeste@downtowndayton.org.