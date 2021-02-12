Dayton NCNW donates 300 teddy bears for foster care children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local women’s group is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day weekend by donating hundreds of teddy bears to children in need.

The Dayton Section of the National Council for Negro Women delivered 300 “quarantined” teddy bears to the Haines Children’s Center. The women who donated them say the ongoing pandemic has made life tough for people, and even harder for children going through traumatic transitions.

“For me it’s another way of sharing god’s love,” said Sherri Walton, the NCNW teddy bear chair.

Montgomery County Commissioner, Carolyn Rice, and Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge were on hand to thank the women of NCNW.

“When we look at this mountain of bears and you’ve been doing it for 17 years. That is no small thing that is really a monumental really heart-warming comfort to those children when they’re in a place where they don’t have much comfort,” Rice said.

“Every day our agency takes abuse and neglect referrals of children within our county, and unfortunately, some of these situations lead to kids coming into foster care,” said Jennie Cole, the in-take manager at the Haines Children’s Center.

Members of NCNW have hosted the teddy bear roundup for 17 years, but in true pandemic fashion, this year was a lot different.

“The National Council of Negro Women has a mission to continue to serve this community during the pandemic in the best way that we can,” said Dr. Carmela Daniels, president of the Dayton Section of NCNW.