DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Metro Library will host a variety of free college prep and finance programs in September at numerous branches with a mission to help teens prepare for life after high school.

The upcoming programs include:

Future You: What’s Your Plan?

Teens can work with educational professionals to set up a plan for their next steps after high school at the follow Branch locations:

• West: Thursday, September 1, 3-5 p.m.

• Trotwood: Tuesday, September 6, 4-5 p.m.

• Vandalia: Tuesday, September 13, 3-5 p.m.

• Southeast: Tuesday, September 27, 3-5 p.m.

Money Magnifiers: Money Talks

This special series at the Vandalia Branch is designed to help teens learn important financial skills:

• Thursday, September 22, 3-5:00 p.m. (spending, saving, and budgeting)

• Thursday, September 29, 3-5:00 p.m. (building credit, why it is important, and identity protection)

Future You: ACT/SAT Practice Test

Take either an ACT or an SAT practice test (without essay portions) for free. Advanced registration will be required for this Branch session:

• Wilmington-Stroop: Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

More information about these programs, and to register if required, can be found here, or you can call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.