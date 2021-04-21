Dayton Metro Library offering ‘Take & Make’ kits to encourage education at home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new Dayton Metro Library program is working to bridge the gap between school and education at home.

The “Take & Make” are boxes filled with activities for different age groups.

“We’re finding there are needs among our patrons to have some learning opportunities to get a feel of how nature and real-world science integrate into real-world activities,” said Julie Buchanan, programming manager for Dayton Metro Library.

Each month a new take and make kit will be available with a different theme and new activities focused on science and nature topics. The kits come in three varieties designed for families with young kids who will need assistance, kids in grades 1-6 who need minimal assistance, and teens who can work independently.

Buchanan said, “It’s really about learning and providing engagement opportunities for our community and that’s difficult right now so this is a way to take home programming and participate in it as a family or as a community.”

The kits also include details about free, virtual programs by partner organizations such as Five Rivers Metroparks, the University of Dayton’s River Institute, and the Glen Helen Raptor Center.

Visit any Dayton Metro Library Branch to pick up a free Take & Make Kit, or visit them online.