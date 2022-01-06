DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Martin Luther King Jr. presentation will be available for viewing through the Dayton Metro Library.

From Sunday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 22, the virtual presentation, “Martin’s Dream: Virtual Theatre Production,” will be available for viewing.

Dayton Metro Library said the presentation can be watched on any computer, tablet or phone with an internet connection.

To watch the presentation, visit The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati website here and use the access code: TCTHT220116. The presentation will only be available within the week of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day.

For more information about this program, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Programs.