Dayton Mayor, locals respond to news of Texas shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Almost a month after a devastating mass shooting in Dayton, locals are reacting to news of another gun violence tragedy in West Texas.

“Everyday you hear someone is being killed by gun violence,” said Michelle Ricica, a gun control advocate from Cincinnati.

“It’s the same event with a different name. These tragedies are happening all across the country and we’re not doing anything about it so they’re just going to happen again and it takes on average about three days for people to forget about a mass shooting,” said Sammy Caruso, an Oakwood Highschool Student.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley tweeted that for those in Dayton, news of the shooting might be especially hard to take and that this is a normal reaction. She is encouraging people to seek help and talk with a professional.

For some, there is an overwhelming feeling that enough isn’t being done to protect the nation from extreme acts of gun violence.

“Dayton as we know was the 250th mass shooting of the year and now we’re having even more shootings,” said Caruso. “If Dayton wasn’t enough and Odessa isn’t enough, then what is enough?”

The city of Dayton is sharing these resources with those who may need help following the recent tragic events.