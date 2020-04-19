Dayton mayor encouraging participation in “Strive for Five” challenge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton mayor Nan Whaley is taking part in Ohio’s “Strive for Five” challenge.

Mayor Whaley is encouraging everyone to reach out to five people a day for the next 30 days to stay connected. Everyone is encouraged to reach out, connect, and comfort each other during the pandemic.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the “Strive for Five” initiative after the idea was started by the New York Coalition for Behavioral Health.