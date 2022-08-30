DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of shooting three victims, killing two, just hours apart in December of 2019.

Christopher Leon Smith, 31, used a handgun to shoot two men, injuring one and fatally shooting the 34-year-old Brandon Harris, outside Rick’s Jazz Lab on Lakeview Avenue in Dayton.

Then, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Smith shot and killed 34‐year‐old Clarence Brown III outside the Save Food Super Market on Germantown Street.

The second shooting occurred approximately 100 feet from the first shooting, as the properties are adjacent to each other.

Homicide detectives interviewed multiple witnesses, obtained surveillance videos and compared ballistic information from the shooting to identify the shooter.

On January 28, 2020, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant on:

Four counts of Murder

Six counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Having Weapons Under Disability – prior offense of violence

Two counts of Having Weapons Under Disability – prior drug offense

The murder and felonious assault charges both include 3‐year firearm specifications.

On August 5, after a trial, the jury returned verdicts of guilty as charged on all counts and specifications.

The defendant was sentenced to life in prison on August 30 and will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 38 years of incarceration.