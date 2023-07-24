DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed on Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle on a ramp onto I-75, authorities said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sammy Ashburn, 64, from Dayton, was traveling on I-70 West on a motorcycle. While on the ramp to I-75 South in Butler Township, Ashburn lost control of the motorcycle and went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail.

Medics took Ashburn to Miami Valley Medical Center, but he later died of his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.