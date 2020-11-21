Dayton man killed in early-morning shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating a deadly shooting from early Saturday morning in Dayton.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 32-year-old Jerome Robinson of Dayton. It happened just before 2:30 Saturday morning on North Orchard Avenue near West Second Street.

Police on the scene told 2 News they heard several shots in the area before arriving. When they got there, they found one person dead inside an SUV. Detectives and forensics teams surveyed the area for hours, taking pictures and placing evidence markers near the vehicle.