DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was indicted on multiple counts after shooting a woman he met online last week in Vandalia.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Michael Auster Jr., 31, was indicted on:

One count of Felonious Assault – Deadly Weapon

One count of Felonious Assault – Serious Physical Harm

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

One count of Obstructing Official Business

On the night of Oct. 21, Vandalia Police were dispatched to Knights Inn on Poe Avenue on a report of shots fired and a woman screaming.

Upon arrival, they located a woman who had been shot in her ear. Officers located Auster, who fled from the officers by running across I‐75. He was eventually taken into custody by Butler Township officers in Miller Lane.

Auster and the woman had met online and agreed to meet in person. When she refused Auster’s sexual advances, he became angry and started physically assaulting her.

The woman escaped and ran from Auster, but he chased her and fired two shots from a firearm, striking her in the ear before fleeing.

Auster is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 8:30 a.m.