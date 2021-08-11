Dayton man indicted for role in 2020 crash that killed 18-year-old girl

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a 21-year-old Dayton man who caused the death of a teenage passenger following a crash in 2020.

Caleb Lance Whitfield fled from police in a vehicle reported stolen in an aggravated robbery on June 25, 2020. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but Whitfield fled, leading to a short chase.

The suspect crashed the vehicle on North Dixie Drive near Hillsdale Avenue. Deputies said Whitfield was driving recklessly and hit a deputy’s cruiser before crashing.

Whitfield attempted to flee on foot following the crash, but was quickly taken into custody by law enforcement.

| Read more top stories on WDTN.com ➡

One of the passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Rodnesha Thompson, was killed as a result of the crash. The other two passengers only suffered minor injuries.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Whitfield for:

  • One count of aggravated vehicular homicide
  • One count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
  • Two counts of vehicular assault
  • One count of resisting arrest

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he will be arraigned Thursday, Aug. 26, at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Vaccine mandate protest, Kettering Health

America's prisons and jails: overcrowded and understaffed

Ohio man accused of setting seven wildfires in California

Meteorologists Amanda Holly, Steve Fundaro analyze latest on Tropical Storm Fred

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred to Weaken, Re-strengthen Toward United States

Biden addresses Build Back Better plan

More News