Dayton man indicted for role in 2020 crash that killed 18-year-old girl

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a 21-year-old Dayton man who caused the death of a teenage passenger following a crash in 2020.

Caleb Lance Whitfield fled from police in a vehicle reported stolen in an aggravated robbery on June 25, 2020. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but Whitfield fled, leading to a short chase.

The suspect crashed the vehicle on North Dixie Drive near Hillsdale Avenue. Deputies said Whitfield was driving recklessly and hit a deputy’s cruiser before crashing.

Whitfield attempted to flee on foot following the crash, but was quickly taken into custody by law enforcement.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Rodnesha Thompson, was killed as a result of the crash. The other two passengers only suffered minor injuries.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Whitfield for:

One count of aggravated vehicular homicide

One count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Two counts of vehicular assault

One count of resisting arrest

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he will be arraigned Thursday, Aug. 26, at 8:30 a.m.