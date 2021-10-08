DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to life in prison on Friday, October 8, for the murder of Heather Jones the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on Wenz Court in the Stillwater Park Apartments. According to a release, officers found 26-year-old Heather Jones badly injured. She died six days later of her injuries.

The release said investigators used surveillance video from a Marathon gas station nearby to identify the vehicle used by the shooter. Further investigation revealed the shooter as Javontay Clark.

Clark pleaded guilty to the murder charge on Friday, October 8. He also pleaded guilty to six charges of assault on other inmates and a jail Corrections Officer while in the Montgomery County Jail.

Prosecutor Mat Heck continued, “This defendant is undoubtedly a very violent and dangerous person. He shot a completely innocent stranger to death and assaulted other inmates and a corrections officer while in jail. He deserved a lengthy term of incarceration to protect the community.”